2 seriously injured, highway closed following Eagle Mountain crashes

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Oct. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been seriously injured in crashes involving three cars that closed the Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway on Saturday evening.

A head-on collision and rollover crash have closed the highway, also known as state Route 73, west of Mountain View Corridor in Eagle Mountain, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media about 6 p.m.

“The highway will be closed for several hours,” the post says.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.