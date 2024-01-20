2 snowmobilers saved after falling though ice at Mantua Reservoir

MANTUA, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescuers were able to retrieve two snowmobilers who fell through the ice Friday morning at Mantua Reservoir.

The Brigham City Police Department responded to assist the Mantua Police Department along with several other agencies after dispatchers received a 911 call that two snowmobilers had fallen through the ice on Mantua Reservoir, BCPD posted on social media of the incident dispatched at 10:41 a.m.

“Brigham City Fire Department was able to safely rescue the two individuals and they were transported to the Brigham City Community Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police and Fire were able to contact the individuals family members and keep them up to date on the incident.”

The individuals have been identified as Todd Hansen, of Brigham City, and Hunter Trowbridge, of Logan.

“Due to rescue measures and retrieving property off of the reservoir we are asking the public to avoid the east area” of the reservoir where the accident occurred and the ice remains thin.

“The Brigham City and Mantua police departments would like to thank Brigham City Fire Department, Mantua Fire Department, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, and Box Elder County Sheriff’s Search And Rescue for their fast response and willingness to assist. As always we could not do our jobs without Box Elder Communications Center-BECC.

“We are also grateful for Brigham City Public Works for their fast response and assistance. Without them emergency crews would not have been able to access the east side of the reservoir as quickly as they did.”