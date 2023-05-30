2 stabbed in Rose Park neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department says two people were stabbed about 10:35 p.m. Monday after a fight broke out in a Rose Park neighborhood.

According to a statement by the SLCPD PR Department, the stabbing happened near 1700 West 1300 North.

“We believe a fight involving three people broke out, resulting in two people being injured,” the SLCPD statement said.

“None of the people injured have life threatening injuries.”

Officers are still sorting out all of the details.

“Each party is stating that the other person is the suspect,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.