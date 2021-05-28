2 structures lost in Juab County wildfire

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two structures have been destroyed in a Juab County wildfire Friday.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 1:30 p.m. the Goat Springs Fire is located on the Simpson Mountain Range west of Eureka.

“Estimated at 40 acres,” the tweet said. “Two structures have been lost.”

The fire is human caused, the tweet said. The exact cause is under investigation.

“Several resources have been ordered and en route,” the tweet said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.