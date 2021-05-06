2 students, 1 adult custodian shot at Rigby Middle School; suspect in custody

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RIGBY, Idaho, May 6, 2021 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Three people were shot at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on Thursday morning, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com.

Two of the injured people are students, and one was an adult custodian, Anderson said. The injuries do not appear critical, he said.

The school district did confirm it was an active shooter situation, but the exact sequence of events is still unfolding.

Anderson said one student is in custody.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told East Idaho News three people were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. They are all in stable condition, she said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

Middle School students were evacuated to Rigby High School, where parents have been picking them up. Rigby Middle School has about 1,500 students in sixth through eighth grades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Students that are not picked up will be bussed home.

Gov. Brad Little tweeted the following message about the situation.

“I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today’s tragic events,” Little said. “Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation.”

Also issuing a statement on the shooting was Sherri Ybarra, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, who said: “My prayers are with those injured this morning at Rigby Middle School. Patience will need to be at a premium while school officials and law enforcement agencies investigate the situation. The (Idaho Education Association) and our local education associations are ready, willing, and able to provide whatever support is needed for the staff, students, and community impacted by today’s act of violence.”

EastIdahoNews.com is on the scene and will have more details as they are provided.