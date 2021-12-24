2 suspects arrested after thefts from Home Depots across Utah

UTAH, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon after thefts from Home Depots across Utah.

Almost identical probable cause statements from Utah County said Luis Felipe Vargas-Alfaro, 25, and Felipe Ignacio Elgueta-Gasca, 30, both from Chile, are each facing charges of pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony and theft, value equals or exceeds $5,000, a second-degree felony.

The arresting officer was called to the Home Depot in Lindon Wednesday.

“The Home Depot manager made contact with two individuals that were walking out of the store with stolen electrical wire and other products,” the statements said. “The individuals continued to their vehicle with the stolen products.”

The manager told police the value of the items the two had attempted to steal from the store was more than $4,000.

“The manager also told police that the individuals were responsible for the theft of over $24,000 of product that day from at least five different Home Depots in multiple counties,” the statements said.

The two men were read their Miranda rights and agreed to answer questions.

“They said that they had come from California and planned on stealing the merchandise and taking it back to California to sell to a contact that they had there,” the statements said.

The two were transported to Utah County Jail, with their bail set at $5,000 each.