2 suspects arrested in separate mail theft cases in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police have apprehended two suspects in separate mail theft cases, officials said Thursday.
“The suspects were apprehended due to an alert citizen and a proactive police officer,” said a Facebook post from Sandy Police Department. “Each suspect had mail from over 20 victims.”
Sandy police officials are reminding residents to practice mail theft prevention.
Here is what you can do to protect your mail from thieves:
- Use the letter slots inside your Post Office for your mail, or hand it to a letter carrier.
- Pick up your mail promptly after delivery.
- Do not leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you are expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.
- If you are expecting and did not receive a check or other valuable mail, contact the issuing agency immediately.
- If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.
- Do not send cash in the mail.
- Tell your Post Office when you will be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.
- Report all suspected mail theft to your local police and postal inspector.
- Consider starting a neighborhood watch program. By exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted friends and neighbors, you can watch each other’s mailboxes, as well as homes.
- Consult with your local postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes.