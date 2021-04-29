2 suspects arrested in separate mail theft cases in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police have apprehended two suspects in separate mail theft cases, officials said Thursday.

“The suspects were apprehended due to an alert citizen and a proactive police officer,” said a Facebook post from Sandy Police Department. “Each suspect had mail from over 20 victims.”

Sandy police officials are reminding residents to practice mail theft prevention.

Here is what you can do to protect your mail from thieves: