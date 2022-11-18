2 sustain burns in construction explosion at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two workers sustained burns in a construction explosion Friday morning at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The employees were working at a construction site just west of Concourse B about 9:45 a.m. when “some sort of material exploded,” airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said.

The two workers sustained burns and were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, Volmer said. The extent of the workers’ injuries was not immediately available.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, she said.

“They initially thought it was paint, but it was another type of liquid,” Volmer told Gephardt Daily.