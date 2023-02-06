2 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-80 in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle rollover in snowy conditions on Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon in Summit County.

Crews responded about 2:55 p.m. to the rollover crash on I-80 at mile maker 140 near Summit Park, according to a social media post from the Park City Fire District.

“The vehicle rolled due to slick road conditions,” the post states.

“Two passengers were wearing seatbelts and were transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

The Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the crash, the post states.