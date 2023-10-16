2 teens arrested after downtown Salt Lake City shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2023 — The Salt Lake City homicide detectives have arrested two 15-year-olds for the Friday, Oct. 13 shooting death of a 23-year-old man in downtown.

According to an SLCPD news release, the teens were taken into custody Saturday after officers from multiple units “executed several court authorized search warrants….” Both are being held for investigation of murder and were booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

“A third suspect has been identified and contacted by detectives, but that person, at this time, is not facing charges,” the news release said.

The fatal shooting, the city’s 14th homicide of 2023, happened early Friday morning, with police being called to the scene at 600 East 200 South on reports of “someone down on the ground” about 1:43 a.m.

SLCPD and other first responders arrived at the Central City location to find the mortally wounded victim, identified as Rory Swimm, lying on the ground. Despite efforts to revive him, Swimm died at the scene.

“This shooting does not appear to be random. Rather, detectives believe the suspects were out looking for Swimm and his friends after an argument occurred earlier in the morning,” police said.

“After shooting Swimm, the suspects left in a car.”

The police statement said both alleged suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Their names are being withheld due to their status as juveniles.