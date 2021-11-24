2 teens hit in crosswalk by suspected DUI driver in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Nov.23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teenage girls were struck by a suspected DUI driver in Hurricane Tuesday morning.

A news release from Hurricane City Police Department said: “At approximately 9:54 a.m., Hurricane City Police officers and Hurricane Valley Fire responded to the report of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. Two high school-aged females were hit in a crosswalk by a pickup truck while crossing State Street at 300 West.”

One female was transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition. The other was privately transported by personal vehicle to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Suspect

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested on scene and will be facing charges of two counts of felony DUI — driving under the influence of suspected drugs causing injury to another, revoked driver license, and window tint violation.

The suspect’s truck was impounded at the scene; an investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.