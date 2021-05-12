2 teens narrowly escape being hit by train on Morgan railroad bridge

MORGAN, Utah, May 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A trespassing teen fell 15 feet from a railroad bridge in Morgan after a train approached unexpectedly Tuesday evening.

“Two teens narrowly escaped death tonight while trespassing on the railroad bridge at exit 92,” said a Facebook post from Mountain Green Fire Protection District. “A train rounded the bend and nearly struck them, causing one to fall 15 feet to the ground. The teens were unwisely taking pictures in the middle of the bridge and saw the train at the last minute and ran.”

One teen tripped, fell and rolled off the bridge, falling to the Weber River shoreline.

“Morgan Fire & EMS transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries,” the post said. “The other teen jumped to the ground. Obviously this error in judgement nearly cost the lives of two people, and very badly affected the train engineer and conductor who thought their train had run over two young people.”

The post warned residents not to take pictures on the tracks at this location.

“Please, don’t walk on railroad tracks, they are DANGEROUS and you are trespassing,” the post said. “Educate your children: Trains can’t stop quickly. ALWAYS EXPECT A TRAIN, ON ANY TRACK, IN ANY DIRECTION, AT ANY TIME OF DAY. People frequently exercise bad judgement and take pictures on the tracks at this location. Don’t become a statistic.”