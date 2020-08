PROVO, Utah, Aug. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two trailer homes were damaged in a fire in Provo Wednesday morning.

“Fire is out at this time, and we are putting out hot spots,” said a Facebook post from Provo Fire and Rescue at 11:30 a.m. “Two families displaced, no injuries.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

