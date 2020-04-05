2 transported to hospital after SUV plows into Ogden restaurant

OGDEN, Utah, April 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been transported to an area hospital after the SUV they were traveling in plowed into an Ogden restaurant.

The incident occurred at Patricia’s Restaurant at 3303 Washington Blvd. just before noon, according to Ogden Police officials.

The Honda CR-V was traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, it cut across all lanes of traffic and hopped a curb before crashing into the south side of the building.

The driver and passenger, who have not been identified, were transported by ground ambulance to McKay-Dee Hospital. The driver is in critical condition and the passenger is in fair condition.

Officials said there were three employees in the restaurant, but they were not injured.

Investigators are working to establish if a medical incident occurred prior to the crash.

Building inspectors are on scene assessing the extent of damages.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.