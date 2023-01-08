2 transported to hospitals after crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to area hospitals Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Eagle Mountain.

A Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Cory B. Wride Highway (state Route 73) near Mustang Way about 5:10 p.m. when it crashed into a Buick Century attempting to cross the highway, according to a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-year-old man driving the Buick was critically injured and was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital, and a passenger in the Jeep was taken by ambulance to Westlake Emergency Center in Saratoga Springs in serious condition, the release states.

The driver of the Jeep also suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

SR-73 was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the crash. Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, deputies said.