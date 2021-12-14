2 truckers killed in eastern Utah crash

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two truckers have been killed in a head-on collision in Grand County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 191 approximately four miles south of the Interstate 70 junction.

Both truckers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have yet to be released.

Traffic is closed in both directions and UDOT has yet to indicate when the lanes may reopen.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.