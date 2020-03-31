2 Utah County Sheriff’s deputies test positive for COVID-19

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

About an hour before the UCSO announcement, Davis County Sheriff’s Office announced an employee has also tested positive for coronavirus. Read that story here.

“Sheriff Mike Smith was notified on March 25 that a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office statement said.

“Over this past weekend Sheriff Smith was notified that another deputy also tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has interacted with these deputies has been notified and is being monitored. Both deputies are self-quarantining at home.”

Smith will continue to communicate closely with officials of the Utah County Health Department, the news release said.

“Thus far those officials have made recommendations and have approved of plans Sheriff Smith has for responding to this development,” the news release added. “Officials with the Utah County Health Department told Sheriff Smith that they do not believe these deputies were at work when symptoms began, and therefore they would not have been contagious at that time. They further told Sheriff Smith that the likelihood of a spread of the virus from this situation is very low.”

The two deputies have not been identified.

