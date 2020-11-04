2 Utahns among those dead in Henderson, Nevada shooting

HENDERSON, Nevada, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah mother and son are among those dead after a shooting in Henderson, Nevada Tuesday.

Four people are dead, including a possible suspect slain by police, according to Henderson Police Department.

A person at The Douglas at Stonelake apartment complex called police at approximately 11 a.m. to report hearing gunshots and seeing someone with a possible gunshot wound in a doorway, officials said.

Police arrived, and found two people with gunshot wounds, and also a possible suspect in a parked car nearby, police said.

The alleged shooter was shot and killed after a confrontation with police, officials added.

St. John the Baptist Church in Draper, whose parish sits on the Skaggs Catholic Center, posted the following letter to Facebook Wednesday:

Dear Skaggs Catholic Center Community,

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Diana Hawatmeh, and her son Joseph, a seventh-grader at Saint John the Baptist Middle School. Their daughter, Yasmeen, is in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital. The Hawatmehs, a highly involved family at the Skaggs Catholic Center, are members of Saint John the Baptist Parish. Diana was a substitute teacher in our elementary and middle school and taught Zumba dance to members of our faculty.

They tragically passed in Henderson, Nevada yesterday morning. Mr. Hawatmeh and their eldest son Layth were not involved in the incident. Further details are not known at this time.

The Skaggs Catholic Center family will gather Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Grotto of Our Lady of Guadalupe to pray the rosary. All are invited to attend. For those who are not able to attend in person, the rosary will be live-streamed on the Saint John the Baptist Parish YouTube channel.

May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God, Rest in Peace. Amen.

It’s not clear at this time what the relationship of the alleged shooter is to the victims. The other two victims have not yet been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.