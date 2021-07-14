2 Utahns injured in crash on Interstate 15 south of Malad

MALAD, Idaho, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utahns were injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Malad Tuesday night.

The two-vehicle accident happened about 11:30 p.m. on northbound I-15 according to the Idaho State Police.

Ronald D. Lane, 79, of Virginia City, Montana, was driving a 2018 Kenworth semi-truck pulling two trailers. The ISOP said Lane left the roadway and went into the median. When he pulled back onto the highway, one of his trailers overturned in the left lane.

Jayden R. Sollis, 18, of Henderson, Nevada, was traveling northbound on I-15 in a 2005 Acura when his vehicle struck the overturned trailer.

Sollis, and two passengers, Shelby J. Widdison, 18, and Gavin W. Bass, 18, both of West Haven, Utah, were transported to Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital in Malad by ground ambulance, the ISOP said.

Sollis was later transported to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, by ground ambulance.

Widdison was flown to the University of Utah Hospital and Bass was taken by helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

Both northbound lanes of traffic on northbound I-15 were blocked for approximately three hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.