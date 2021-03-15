2-vehicle crash in West Valley City sends 3 juveniles, 1 adult to hospital

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A T-bone collision at 6200 South and Mountain Corridor Highway on Sunday night sent four people to the hospital.

The accident happened at about 9:35 p.m., West Valley City Police Lt. Shane Matheson told Gephardt Daily.

Both vehicles involved were compact SUVs. The eastbound vehicle ran a red light and T-boned the northbound vehicle, Matheson said. An adult in one vehicle was injured, as was the other vehicle’s driver, age 17, and passengers, ages 14 and 11.

The accident was initially thought to involve three vehicles, and multiple air and ground ambulances were called to the scene. Two of the children had to be extricated because their doors could not be opened, Matheson said.

All four were transported to a local hospital, but none of the injuries turned out to be life threatening.

“The most serious injury was broken leg,” Matheson said.

Clearing the scene did not take long, the lieutenant said.

“It was cleared pretty quick once the tow trucks got there.”