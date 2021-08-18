2 women found dead in Grand County outback

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is underway after two women were found dead in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road in Grand County.

A news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office says: “On Aug. 18, Grand County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two deceased females located in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road in Grand County.”

At this time, the names of the two individuals are not being released, pending notification of family.

“The cause of death is still under investigation,” the news release said.

“The two individuals are being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.”

The case is still under investigation and additional information will be released at a later time, officials said.