2 workers electrocuted in West Jordan tree-trimming accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Jordan say two men were electrocuted Friday afternoon when the tree-trimming boom they were using apparently came in contact with a high-voltage electrical line.

Detective Petersen with West Jordan P.D. told Gephardt Daily that first responders were called to the scene near 1200 W. Lucky Cove Drive around 1:40 p.m., with neighbors reporting a possible electrical fire. When crews arrived, they found a boom lift used by the tree trimmers engulfed in flames.

Firefighters moved quickly to douse the fire.

The bodies of the two male tree trimmers, who belonged to a wood-cutting service, were discovered in the immediate area, but police did not say exactly where.

“Right now, we’ve got detectives on scene and an investigation by medical examiners office is already underway.

“It looked like the boom lift possibly made contact with a live wire,” Petersen said. “That’s what appears to have caused the fire.”

Rocky Mountain Power cut electricity to the immediate area for much of the afternoon.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.