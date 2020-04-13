20-year-old Idaho man killed in crash on I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man from Idaho died in a crash on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake City early Monday morning.

A news release from Utah Highway Patrol said the deceased is Kelton Kluvers, from Blackfoot.

Troopers were dispatched to a blocking crash at I-15 southbound and 1200 North just after 3:05 a.m., the news release said.

“Troopers arrived on the scene and saw that medical personnel were working on a male that had been ejected out of the vehicle,” the news release said. “A witness on scene stated that the vehicle drifted to the left and struck the center barrier. The vehicle then rolled several times and came to rest with the driver ejected and pinned under the vehicle.”

The driver, later identified as Kluvers, was transported to a local hospital and passed at the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Kluvers was the only occupant of his car.

Speed, distraction and no seat belt are suspected to be a contributing circumstance involved in this incident.

“Utah Highway Patrol has investigated multiple high-speed crashes and fatalities during this pandemic of COVID-19,” the news release said. “UHP would like to remind drivers to drive the speed limit and wear your seat belt.”

There were delays in the area after the incident but traffic is now running normally.