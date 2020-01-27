20-year-old woman in critical condition after being struck by car in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Jan. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Herriman Monday morning.

Herriman Police Department Lt. Cody Stromberg told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at 7:16 a.m. in the area of 4805 W. 11800 South.

The woman was crossing the road. There is a crosswalk in that area, Stromberg said, but it’s not clear at this early stage whether the woman was in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the car, an adult male, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police. Stromberg said it does not appear at this stage that impairment was a factor in the incident.

Stromberg added the roads were wet and it was still partially dark at that time so those conditions may have contributed to the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while investigators complete their work at the scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.