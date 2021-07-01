20-year-old woman killed, 4 injured in crash near Ticaboo in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, July 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old woman was killed and four other people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash near Ticaboo in Garfield County.

“At about 2 p.m., a white 2003 Toyota Sequoia was westbound on SR-276 at mile post 28 near Ticaboo when the vehicle went off the roadway to the left, then overcorrected steering back onto the highway and rolled,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “Vehicle came to rest on its top.”

One woman sustained fatal injuries and died on scene. Two other occupants were transported from the scene by medical helicopter in critical condition and two by ambulance for various injuries. The deceased was not believed to be properly buckled. The remaining occupants and driver are believed to all have been properly seat-belted.

The deceased woman has not been identified pending notification of family.

“Lane closures were in place during the on scene investigation,” the statement said. “The incident is still under investigation and more information will follow.”

Ticaboo is an unincorporated community in far southeastern Garfield County.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.