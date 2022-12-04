2023 NBA All-Star festivities tip off with Ice Buckets Challenge at Trolley Square

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Those who claim to have ice in their veins when the ball’s in their hands and the game’s on the line now have an opportunity to prove it.

The NBA Ice Buckets Challenge got underway Friday at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City, tipping off the 2023 NBA All-Star festivities with a free shooting competition for hoopers of all ages in advance of the Feb. 17-19 weekend event.

Contestants have 30 seconds to make as many shots as possible on five strategically placed basketball hoops for a chance to win prizes, including NBA All-Star event tickets and merchandise.

The number of points per basket varies by the hoop, with bonus points also possible. Results are uploaded on a live leaderboard to highlight top scores for daily prizes.

The challenge runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Trolley Square, 602 E. 500 South. Contestants must register through the NBA Events App to play. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

🧊 NBA Ice Buckets is 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 🧊 Head down to Trolley Square for the free-to-play, shooting challenge where you can with tickets, merch, and more. To participate, fans must register through the NBA Events App!#NBAAllStar | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/2rzqeakzkL — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 2, 2022

On Thursday, the league tweeted the opening of ticket sales for NBA Crossover, “an immersive fan event taking place during NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City.”

NBA Crossover brings basketball culture to the forefront, featuring player appearances, live performances and unique activations focused on art, music, fashion, technology and entertainment, according to a news release.

Tickets are for NBA Crossover are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App.

The NBA today announced that tickets are now on sale for NBA Crossover, an immersive fan event taking place during NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City. Tickets are available at https://t.co/NG0xRo6ZLT and through the NBA Events App. More ➡️ https://t.co/CKZfLjcHGx pic.twitter.com/loPKngwdVJ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 1, 2022

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City marks the 30th anniversary of the 1993 All-Star Game, the last time Utah’s capital city hosted the event.

Karl Malone and John Stockton of the hometown Utah Jazz led the West to a 135-132 overtime victory over the East and became the first teammates to share the All-Star MVP award.

Malone led the West with 28 points, while Stockton finished with nine points and 15 assists.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Feb. 19, at Vivint Arena, 301 S. Temple.