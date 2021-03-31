209 inmates from Davis County Correctional Facility have now received vaccine

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A total of 209 individuals in the Davis County Correctional Facility have received the first of two COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with Davis County Health Department.

On March 17, vaccinations were offered to those who met age and medical condition or conditions criteria, according to a statement from Davis County Sheriff’s Office. After March 24, once the 16 and older phased opened, vaccinations were offered to all incarcerated persons.

In mid-to-late April, vaccinations will be offered one time per week to those new to the correctional facility’s care and custody, as well as to those who may have previously elected to not receive the vaccine.

“Offering vaccinations to those within the correctional facility is critical to positive public health everywhere,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Just as in the community, vaccinations are voluntary and distributed per state criteria. We’re pleased to report that the majority of inmates elected to receive the vaccine because, like many others in Utah and across the country, they recognize that being vaccinated can and does save lives.”

The first case of COVID-19 in the facility was diagnosed in December 2020. At this time there are no active COVID-19 cases and no inmate has symptoms.

“Given the high risks and proximity housing associated with institutional living, we remain committed to preventing and slowing the spread,” the news release said. “Until further notice, we will continue to require mask wearing by everyone in our facility, to include incarcerated individuals.”

Any individual entering the facility will continue to be quarantined for 14 days. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms will be isolated until they are considered recovered.