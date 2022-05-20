21-year-old son jailed in mother’s Pleasant Grove shooting death

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of his mother overnight in Pleasant Grove.

Pleasant Grove Police Captain Smith told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the area of 200 N. 200 West around midnight with reports of multiple gunshots.

“When police arrived,” Smith said, “they found a deceased female lying in the road next to her car. She had been shot multiple times.

“Shortly after that, we received another call of an individual who was attempting to flag down vehicles in the roadway,” Smith told Gephardt Daily. “When we got to that area we made contact with that individual who said he had been involved in a crime

“We identified that individual. He is the son of deceased. We believe at this time that he is responsible for the murder of his mother,” Smith said.

“We do intend on putting him into jail for homicide charges,” Smith told Daily.

The names of the mom and son have yet to be released.

Smith said detectives were canvassing the neighborhood and conducting interviews and could be on scene for several hours.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.