22-year-old man killed in Holladay rollover crash

HOLLADAY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 20s was killed in a rollover crash in Holladay Wednesday morning, officials said.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily the crash occurred at 5315 S. Holladay Blvd. just before 7:05 a.m.

A man was driving south on Holladay Boulevard when his vehicle veered into the opposite lane and almost struck another vehicle that was traveling north.

Gray said the man then likely overcorrected and his vehicle rolled and hit numerous garbage cans and a retaining wall.

The 22-year-old man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center by ground ambulance, where he subsequently passed away.

The victim was the only person in the car. The driver of the northbound car said the victim was driving “very quickly” when he crashed.

It’s not clear at this early stage if the victim was wearing a seat belt.

He has not been identified pending notification of family members.

Gray said Holladay Boulevard is likely to be closed until approximately 11 a.m. and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.