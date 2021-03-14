22-year-old man run over in fight outside Salt Lake City club, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being run down in the parking lot of a Salt Lake City entertainment center early Sunday morning.

According to SLCPD Lt. Cluff, officers were called to the 801 Events Center at 1055 W. North Temple St. about 1:23 a.m. on reports of a possible fight between two men in the club’s parking lot.

“It’s one of those dance clubs. There was music playing, lots of people, very special events going on at the time, their weekly Saturday thing,” Cluff said.

When police arrived, they found one man who had been critically injured, apparently from being run over, while a second man was being detained by club security personnel.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. His injuries were described as life-threatening.

The alleged suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

Cluff told Gephardt Daily detectives were just beginning their investigation “as they tried to piece together what happened.”

