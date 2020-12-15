22-year-old North Carolina man drowns in Park City hotel swimming pool

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A North Carolina man drowned in a Park City hotel pool Monday night.

A news release from Summit County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 9:45 p.m. to the Westgate Hotel, located at 3000 Canyons Resort Drive, for a reported drowning in the hotel outdoor swimming pool.

“Deputies learned that a 22-year-old male from Chapel Hill, North Carolina was with three friends at the hotel,” the news release said. “The group had been consuming alcohol throughout the day. The 22-year-old told his friends he was going to do underwater breathing training in the pool and attempt to hold his breath longer than he had before. After about five minutes, the friends became worried after the man did not resurface; they jumped into the pool and pulled him out.”

He was unconscious and not breathing. The friends began CPR until medical personnel arrived.

Medical personnel provided lifesaving measures to the man, the news release said. After being transported to Park City Medical Center for continued care, the man was declared deceased.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the decedent,” the news release said. “The name of the male will not be released until family members have received proper notification of his passing.”

