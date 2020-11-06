23-year-old motorcyclist dead in Millcreek crash

MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Millcreek Thursday evening.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler said the crash took place at 4650 S. Highland Drive at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Cutler said witnesses said the motorcycle was going north on Highland Drive “at a pretty high rate of speed.” The car was gong southbound and reportedly turned left across Highland Drive to go into a condominium complex; the motorcyclist T-boned the vehicle.

“The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle; he was not wearing a helmet,” Cutler said.

He was pronounced deceased on scene. He has not been identified pending notification of family members; Cutler said he is a 23-year-old from the Millcreek area.

The female driver of the car was treated on scene by Unified Fire Authority paramedics, and did not need to be transported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Cutler said. Northbound Highland Drive will be closed in the area for several hours while the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team investigates. One southbound lane is currently open.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.