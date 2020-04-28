24-year-old Cedar City man killed in crash on SR-56 in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, April 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old Cedar City man was killed in a crash on State Route 56 in Iron County early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:51 a.m., a black Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Tyrell T. Robinson, was traveling southbound on Iron Springs Road approaching SR-56, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The Mitsubishi stopped at the intersection of SR-56 and was preparing to make a left hand turn, to travel eastbound on SR-56,” the news release said.

“A large commercial vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-56 in the right hand turn lane to travel northbound on Iron Springs Road.”

A Ford F-350 pulling a trailer, occupied by a 58-year-old male driver, was traveling westbound on SR-56 in the number two lane approaching the intersection with Iron Springs Road.

“The driver of the Mitsubishi pulled into the intersection to turn left and was struck on the driver’s door by the westbound Ford F-350, in a T-bone style collision,” the news release said.

“The impact forced both vehicles into the eastbound travel lanes where they came to rest. Mr. Robinson, the driver of the Mitsubishi, suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the crash scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, but due to the severity and location of the impact, the outcome likely would have been the same.”

The driver of the Ford F-350 was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

“It is unknown at this time why Mr. Robinson pulled in front of the pickup truck, but it appears he may not have seen the truck due to the location of the commercial vehicle approaching the intersection in the right hand turn lane,” the news release said.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed intermittently during the investigation but have since reopened.