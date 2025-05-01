24-year-old motorcyclist fatally injured in Midvale crash

MIDVALE, Utah, May 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officers are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist late Wednesday night.

Sgt. Aymee Race, public information officer for Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the two-vehicle accident happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of South State Street and 8000 South.

According to Race, the motorcyclist was headed northbound on State Street when he collided with a southbound vehicle attempting to turn east onto 8000 South.

Unified Police officers were in the vicinity and responded to the crash within a minute, Race said. They were joined by first responders from the Unified Fire Authority, who attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist — identified as Raul Alexis Siversanchez-Stockseth, 24 — died at the scene.

Race said the driver of the southbound vehicle remained at the site of the collision and was treated for minor injuries.

There were no signs of impairment, Race added.

The preliminary investigation indicated the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, Race said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.