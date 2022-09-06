25 homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire burning in mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — About 25 homes have been evacuated as firefighters battle a wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon in the mouth of Ogden Canyon.

The Rainbow Fire has burned an estimated 5-7 acres near Rainbow Gardens, 1851 Valley Drive, according to tweets about 5 p.m. from Utah Fire Info and the Ogden Fire Department.

NewStart: #Rainbowfire is in the mouth of Ogden Canyon near Rainbow Gardens. Cause is unknown at this time. Resources are on scene. pic.twitter.com/Akjvdzpthh — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 6, 2022

The Ogden Fire Department tweeted at 4:50 p.m. that the fire was burning between Valley Drive and 20th Street. While approximately 25 homes have been evacuated, no structures are on fire, according to the tweet.

Fire crews are aggressively attacking a fire between valley drive and 20th street in Ogden Utah. Around 25 homes evacuated, no structures on fire. Please avoid the area, around 5-7 acres currently burning — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) September 6, 2022

Ogden fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.