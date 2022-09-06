25 homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire burning in mouth of Ogden Canyon

Gephardt Daily Staff
The Rainbow Fire has burned 5-7 acres in the mouth of Ogden Canyon, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Photo: Utah Fire Info

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — About 25 homes have been evacuated as firefighters battle a wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon in the mouth of Ogden Canyon.

The Rainbow Fire has burned an estimated 5-7 acres near Rainbow Gardens, 1851 Valley Drive, according to tweets about 5 p.m. from Utah Fire Info and the Ogden Fire Department.

The Ogden Fire Department tweeted at 4:50 p.m. that the fire was burning between Valley Drive and 20th Street. While approximately 25 homes have been evacuated, no structures are on fire, according to the tweet.

Ogden fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

