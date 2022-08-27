25-year-old man rushed into surgery after Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man was shot and critically wounded outside a Salt Lake City home Saturday night.

Officers were first dispatched to a residence near 700 North and 900 West at 12:53 a.m. When police arrived they located the shooting victim, who was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

“During the drive up to the hospital, the victim’s condition deteriorated…” according to an SLCPD press release. The man into was rushed into surgery and is now expected to survive. His condition was described as stable.

Police said “the victim was outside a home when a slow-moving car approached. Someone inside the car fired multiple rounds toward the victim.”

SLCPD patrol officers and detectives from the Gang Unit “located gunfire evidence to a house and parked car,” police stated.

Investigators say they have yet to determine a motive for the shooting and are asking the public’s help with the case.

“Currently, there is no suspect information to release,” the SLCPD said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-166132.