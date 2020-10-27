$25K reward offered for Park City woman believed missing in Idaho after hike

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a Park City woman has offered a reward for information that leads to the return of Fern L. Baird, whose location was last known on Oct. 19 when she signed in at the Prairie Creek trailhead, north of Ketchum, Idaho.

Blaine County Sheriff Search and Rescue members (BCSAR) and BCSO deputies began a search for Fern L. Baird, 62, on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2020, after being notified she was missing, a statement from the sheriff’s office says.

Baird’s 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was located in the Prairie Creek parking area. From the trailhead, there are multiple hike options Baird could have taken.

The search has focused on the Prairie Lakes, Minor Lakes, Norton Lakes, and Mill Lake at elevations from 7,100 feet to 9,200 feet. The search has included three K-9 search teams, several Idaho National Guard helicopters, two drones, and numerous searchers on foot, motorcycles, and horseback.

“We are continuing to seek information from the public,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins. “We are interested in speaking with an unknown Boise couple and also a party of five hikers from Tulsa, Oklahoma that both hiked either the West Fork drainage of Prairie Creek or to Prairie Lake on Oct. 19, 2020. These individuals may have information or saw Baird hiking that day,” added Harkins.

If anyone has seen Baird or has any information about her, please contact BCSO Lt. Mike Abaid at 208-578-3371 or sheriff@co.blaine.id.us Baird’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to her return.

Baird is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. Baird was last seen as pictured wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and carrying a black fanny pack. Baird is an experienced hiker, but is not known to do technical hikes or mountaineering, the statement said, adding she does not have a dog.