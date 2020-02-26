26-year-old man dead in West Valley City stabbing, 2 suspects in custody

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead and two suspects in custody after a stabbing Tuesday night in West Valley City.

According to West Valley City police investigators, the victim, identified as Troy Carter, 26, knew the men who killed him.

Police said Carter had given the men and others a ride to Peachwood Park near 3965 S. 3515 West about 10 p.m. when an argument broke out inside the vehicle.

Investigators say the suspects stabbed Carter repeatedly and fled the scene.

The mortally wounded Carter was taken by friends to Jordan Valley West Hospital where died from his injuries.

Police tracked the alleged suspects to a home near 5575 W. 5430 South in Kearns. Deputy Chief Kent Stokes said the men were taken into custody and a subsequent search of the residence turned up knives and other evidence connected to the stabbing.

The suspects’ names have yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.