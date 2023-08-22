28 indicted on drug-related crimes by grand jury in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an 18-count indictment Wednesday charging a fugitive and 27 other defendants with multiple drug related crimes, including conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession and distribution of drugs, aiding and abetting and firearm offenses.

“According to court documents, Llobani Federico Figueroa, aka ‘Pablo,’ 32, of Magna, Utah, is the alleged ringleader in a major drug trafficking organization that operated in the District of Utah,” says a statement issued by U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

Figueroa was taken into custody on Aug. 3, 2023. Figueroa had been a fugitive since he was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2020 for distribution of methamphetamine, the statement says.

In the current indictment, “Figueroa is listed as the main defendant with 27 additional co-defendants, many of whom were also taken into custody. Some of the main conspirators in the drug trafficking conspiracy include Lorena Inez Herrera, aka Lorena Duran, aka Melissa Valencia, 40, of West Valley City, Utah; Isaac David Valdez, 39, of Salt Lake City; Christopher Kin Chun, aka, ‘Sinner,’ aka, ‘C Kin,’ 25, of West Jordan, Utah; and Candelario Lopez-Perez, 21, a foreign national.”

According to the indictment, beginning but not later than December of 2022 and continuing through August of 2023, in the District of Utah, Figueroa and the defendants named in the indictment conspired to distribute narcotics, including 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

During this same time period, undercover agents conducted multiple controlled narcotics purchases from different distributors working on behalf of Figueroa’s drug trafficking organization. As part of their alleged drug trafficking conspiracy, Figueroa served as the primary conduit among multiple Californian and Mexico-based sources of supply and broker/distributors in the District of Utah, the indictment says.

Figueroa and other members of the drug trafficking conspiracy allegedly rented residences on a short-term basis, often referred to as “trap houses,” from which members of the conspiracy possessed with the intent to distribute narcotics under Figueroa’s direction.

According to court documents, at the time of Figueroa’s arrest, he possessed:

More than $300,000 in cash

Three Glock firearms with ammunition

3.8 pounds of methamphetamine

328 grams of heroin

1.6 pounds of “crack” cocaine

409 grams of powder cocaine

Figueroa is also a known member of the nationwide criminal organization LaRaza.

At the time of Herrera’s arrest, she possessed:

More than 46 pounds of methamphetamine

More than 37 pounds of cocaine

At the time of Lopez-Perez’s arrest, he possessed:

Approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine

More than 240 grams of heroin

189 grams of cocaine

More than $15,000 in cash

A loaded firearm

Figueroa is charged with a continuing criminal enterprise; conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to distribute heroin; conspiracy to distribute cocaine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, aiding and abetting; possession of heroin with intent to distribute, aiding and abetting; felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

All defendants in the indictment are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Defendants charged in counts three through 18 are listed in the indictment.

Figueroa’s arraignment on the indictment was Monday, August 21, at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City. His trial date will be scheduled at a later date. Initial court appearances on the other defendants can be found in the court docket.

U.S. Attorney, Trina A. Higgins, of the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated jointly by the FBI Safe Streets Violent Crime Task Force and West Valley City Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case.

Remaining defendants named in the indictment are:

Steven Kay Langley, aka Steven Vernon Johnson, 55, of Ennis, Montana Tammie Lynn Salstrom, aka Tammie Lynn Tumsuden, 51, of Ennis, Montana Brandon Leon Simmons, aka, Adam Lee Evans, 42, of North Salt Lake Irineo Brito, aka Neo Brito and Neo Trujillo, 42, of Salt Lake City Glen Anthony Witham, 62, of Salt Lake City Jon Tyler Pearson, aka Treetop and Droopee, 34, of West Jordan Monique Maria Garcia, 45, of West Valley City Buff Joseph Boss, 46, of Heber City Coty Lee Stiehl, 44, of Murray Kimberly Sue Stubbs, 50, of Clarkston Irene Mary McIntosh, aka Irene Douglas, 35, of Salt Lake City Harold Brent Larsen, 66, of Gusher Paul Casey Krehbiel, 38, of Murray Kimberly Johnson, 38, of Salt Lake City Jack Eugene Lamb, 42, of Salt Lake City Anthony Vincent Barbera, 42, of Salt Lake City Crystal Ann Beck, 42, of Heber City Travis K. Hansen, aka Christopher J. Stevens and Chris Steven, 53, of Park City Mary Emilia Herrera, 41, of Salt Lake City Jessica Archuletta, 32, of West Valley City Alisha Nicole Brown-Reinsimar, 43, of West Valley City Cree Williams, 43, of Salt Lake City Megan Olmos, 40, of Stansbury Park

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.