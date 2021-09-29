29-year-old Salt Lake City man dies in crash east of Rock Springs, Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyoming, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man died in a crash east of Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as Samuel S. Roberts, said a statement from Wyoming Highway Patrol. Roberts was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred in the area of mile post 9.1 on the Interstate 80 service road east of Rock Springs. At 6:30 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1992 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Roberts was headed west on the service road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The Toyota left the roadway and overturned.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 85th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 to date, compared to 100 in 2020, 123 in 2019, and 84 in 2018.