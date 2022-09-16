2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s

FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.

“The second was Wednesday, shortly before midnight, after a man was found unresponsive in his cell and could not be revived.

“Deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving interventions,” says a statement released at 4:28 p.m. Thursday. “Farmington Fire Department transported him, but he later died at a local hospital. The inmate was in his 40s.”

The Thursday news release says that prior to the discovery, “correctional officers had completed regular checks. Per policy, checks happen every 30 to 60 minutes at our facility.

“Out of respect for the family and to avoid any potential harm to victims of crime, we will not be releasing the name of the deceased at this time.”

Davis County Sheriff‘s Chief Arnold Butcher said in the released statement that it’s been a hard week.

“It’s difficult to convey the sadness and deep concern we have felt at the Jail this past week,” he said. “Staff and inmates grieve the death of any inmate in our custody that results from suicide. We take our charge of caring for those in our care and custody as our number one priority.

“Our Peer Support team has been activated and will continue to support our staff. Our two full-time licensed case workers are here to offer support to those in our care. We will also continue to utilize Davis Behavioral Health and its services.”

Internal and external investigations will be conducted, as per policy, the statement says.

“Our Life Safety Committee, an advisory board, composed of staff and citizens, will also review the incident to see if any additional steps could be taken in the future.

“We ask those with suicidal thoughts in our care and among staff to reach out for help. Confidential support is available.”

The National Suicide Prevention Line is 988. The news release also listed a local resource, SafeUT Crisis Chat at 833-372-3388.