2nd man arrested after March shooting death of teen at West Jordan house party

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A second suspect has been arrested after a house party shooting last month that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Vincent Caleb Vasquez, 18, was taken into custody Friday while attending the court hearing of Tayden Bentley Huntsman, 19.

Huntsman was arrested by West Jordan police as the alleged shooter of Hugo Lucero-Perez, 19, who was fatally shot on March 9 of this year.

Vasquez, arrested Friday, was described by West Jordan police as a documented gang member and leader. Vasquez was arrested for investigation of:

Obstruction of justice — capital/first degree felony conduct, a second-degree felony.

Alleged shooter Huntsman was arrested on March 13 for investigation of:

Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony

11 counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Post Miranda, Huntsman “admitted to attending the party and getting into an altercation with Hugo,” his arrest document says. “During the interview, Tayden said, ‘I shot him.'”

Hugo Lucero Perez is shown in his obituary photo

Vasquez, after his arrest Friday and being read his Miranda rights, “was asked if he helped Tayden make arrangements to get out of town and buy plane tickets.

“Vincent denied getting any money for Tayden to get out of town. Vincent stated he contacted friends, asking them for money with the intent to give money to Tayden to help him, but was unsuccessful.

“Vincent admitted to telling Tayden to get rid of the gun by throwing it in the river. Vincent said that he did not know if Tayden actually did it.”

Vasquez and Huntsman both are being held without bail.