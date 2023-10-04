2nd man convicted of 2021 Kearns shooting murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Third District Court jury has convicted Jonathan Montrail Johnson for the March 9, 2021 murder of 32-year-old Alonso Garcia-Mendoza.

In addition to the fatal shooting of Garcia-Mendoza outside a Latter-day Saint wardhouse, two other people in his car also were shot, says a statement issued by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. One of those passengers was taken to the hospital with two collapsed lungs after being shot in the chest.

The jury convicted Johnson, now 23, of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Three counts of discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Two counts of discharge of a firearm, as a second-degree felony

Six counts of discharge of a firearm, as a third-degree felony

Jonathan Montrail Johnson Photo 2021 Salt Lake County Jail

In May of this year, one of Johnson’s co-defendants, Shihab Wesaga, now 21, was also convicted for his involvement in the robbery and shooting.

He was found guilty of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Four counts of felony discharge of a firearm as a first-degree felony

Three counts of discharge of a firearm as a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Shihab Wesaga Photo Salt Lake County Jail

Wesaga was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 27 of this year.

“When the jury convicted Mr. Johnson on all charges, they sent a powerful message that we will not tolerate gun violence in Salt Lake County,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “This verdict reflects our unwavering commitment to justice and serves as a step towards healing for the victims’ families.

“I would like to thank our prosecutors Rick Pehrson, Morgan Vedejs, and their support staff for their dedication and hard work on this case. In addition, I would like to thank our social worker Cami Heng, from our victim support services division, for working with the families on this case.

“I would like to thank Unified Police Detective Dane Cannavo for his dedication to this case for two years. Detective Cannavo and his colleagues’ work was imperative to ensuring Mr. Johnson’s conviction.”