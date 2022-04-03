2nd teen dies after Box Elder County rollover; victims’ names released

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, April 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Box Elder County Sheriff has revealed that a second teen victim died as a result of a rollover Friday night, and it has released the names of the two victims.

River Manning, 18, died at the scene. Gage Manning, 17, was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter, but died there of his injuries.

The three other teens in the vehicle, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, were a 19-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a 15-year-old female. All suffered serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

The call came to dispatch at about 10:38 p.m., the sheriff’s statement says. A preliminary investigation has found the Toyota was northbound on East Promontory Road.

“Near 2000 South, the vehicle drifted onto the east shoulder of the road, crossed over to the west shoulder, then overcorrected back to the east,” the BECSO statement says.

“The vehicle rolled at least two times, and landed on the driver’s side. It appears that all five occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, and were all ejected.”

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash, the statement says, but “the cause of the crash is currently not known, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Besides the sheriff’s office, agencies responding included Utah Highway Patrol, Northrop Grumman EMS, Corrine EMS, Thatcher EMS, Brigham City EMS, Life Flight, Air Med, and Air Life.

“We express our condolences to the families and friends of the injured and deceased who are grieving during this difficult time,” the statement says.