3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Idaho

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho, June 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled southeast Idaho on Tuesday.

The quake happened at 10:22 a.m. eight miles north northwest of Georgetown, according to data from the U.S Geological Survey website. Georgetown is a farming community of about 600 residents. It is located about 18 miles northeast of Logan.

The quake happened at a depth of almost six miles.

No damage was reported as a result of the earthquake, which was reported to the USGS by one person who reported feeling it.

According to a USGS publication, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near a community is usually “Felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Standing motor cars may rock slightly. Vibration similar to the passing of a truck.”