3.2 magnitude quake rattles the Salt Lake Valley early Tuesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Thousands of Salt Lake County residents had a rude awakening Tuesday morning when their homes were shaken by yet another pulse-quickening aftershock.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.2 magnitude tremor hit at 05:42:09 a.m. MDT shaking homes and rattling nerves across the Salt Lake Valley.

Seismologist placed the epicenter of the aftershock at a depth of 3.7 miles about 5.6 miles northeast of Magna.

People across the Valley felt the early morning temblor, just one of a couple hundred aftershocks to rock the area since a 5.7 magnitude hit outside Magna back on March 18.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.