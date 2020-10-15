3.3 earthquake rattles Price, Carbon County

PRICE, UTAH, Oct. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central Utah Wednesday.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor hit about 6:30 p.m. and was centered near Kenilworth, Utah, a small mining town with a population of 180, ten miles north of Price in Carbon County.

The U.S.G.S. measurement said the quake took place about 2 miles below the surface.

There were no reports of damage or any injuries.

Utah has seen in a spike in seismic activity in 2020, with more than 2000 aftershocks recorded in aftermath of a 5.7 magnitude quake centered near Magna the morning of March 18. The intense quake shook the Salt Lake Valley and much of northern Utah causing millions of dollars in property damage.

Last Friday night, a 2.3 magnitude aftershock struck outside of Magna and was reported by hundreds of area residents.

Seismologists say aftershocks from the March 18, 2020 quake could continue into next year.