3.4 magnitude aftershock shakes Salt Lake Valley late Saturday morning, 2nd temblor of the day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 21, 2020 (Gephardt Day) — Residents along the Wasatch front received another blast of adrenaline late Saturday morning when a 3.4 magnitude aftershock shook the Salt Lake Valley.

It was the second significant aftershock of the day.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the latest seismic event happened at 10:59:31 a.m. MDT and was centered about 2.6 miles northeast of Magna. That follows the early morning temblor that hit the Valley at 3:06:40 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.9. (It was originally reported as 3.0 before being revised by the USGS.)

Both aftershocks were felt across the Valley and triggered a flood of comments on social media.

“Woke me up & so did the one yesterday. I just need this to be over so i can get some sleep,” wrote Facebook user Betsy Winter.

“At 3:06 a.m. my dog went crazy and my nerves are so bad can’t go back to sleep,” said FB follower Laura Dell Medina.

Others, like FB user Paula Merchen celebrated not being awakened. “YES!!!!!! WE SLEPT THROUGH IT!!!! WOOOHOOOOOO!!!!!!! lol,” she wrote.

The 3.4 magnitude aftershock was the strongest since early Thursday morning when a 3.2 magnitude quake hit about 6:44 a.m.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Since Wednesday’s 5.7 magnitude quake there have been more than 200 aftershocks, including 18 in just the last 24 hours.

The strongest aftershock since the first quake was 4.6 in magnitude and happened about two hours after the initial quake.

On Friday, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to the quake activity. The declaration will make it easier for communities to access both state and federal resources, Herbert said.