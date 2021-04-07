3.4 magnitude earthquake hits under the Great Salt Lake in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, April 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck under the Great Salt Lake in Box Elder County Tuesday afternoon.

The earthquake hit some 29 miles southwest of Howell, at 1:20 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey website.

The earthquake comes just one day after a 3.0 magnitude quake rattled the Richfield area Monday at 2:56 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate, the USGS says.