Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes southern Utah

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Feb. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded a magnitude 3.5 earthquake in southern Utah Friday evening.

The temblor hit at 7:28 p.m. with its epicenter one mile south by southwest of Springdale, according to the UUSS.

Springdale is located at the south end of Zion National Park about 41 miles east of St. George.

While there was no word of damage or injuries hundreds reported hearing and feeling the quake, from Hurricane to Hildale to St. George.

“It felt like a big boom hit the house,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Felt in Hurricane,’ wrote another. “I thought Nellis was doing bomb testing (sic) rattled the windows in my office.”

The UUSU recorded 24 earthquakes in the Utah Region during a 2 week interval between Jan. 11 – 24.

The magnitudes ranged from 0.5 to 2.1.